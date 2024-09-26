Short Interest in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rises By 112.8%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 34,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.08). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

See Also

