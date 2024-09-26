Short Interest in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rises By 112.8%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hookipa Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 34,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $11.30.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.08). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.16%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hookipa Pharma
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.