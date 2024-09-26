Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Increases By 181.8%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HUBCZ remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

