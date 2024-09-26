Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Increases By 140.5%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INDP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

