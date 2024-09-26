Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Increases By 140.5%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ INDP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
