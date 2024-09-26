Short Interest in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Drops By 52.8%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the August 31st total of 93,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Interactive Strength Stock Down 16.5 %

Interactive Strength stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Interactive Strength has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $145,568.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($17.48) EPS for the quarter. Interactive Strength had a negative return on equity of 101,636.09% and a negative net margin of 2,976.31%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Strength will post -16.16 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.