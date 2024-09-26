Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Rises By 135.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 135.5% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $7,884,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $22.10. 44,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,994. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

