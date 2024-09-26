Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Expands By 67.5%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $37.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

