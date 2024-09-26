Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Expands By 167.8%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 167.8% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Down 1.6 %

JAPAY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,618. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.