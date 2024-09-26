Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Declines By 41.7%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 447.0 days.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRYAF remained flat at $96.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Kerry Group has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $100.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.