Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Drops By 44.3%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.18 target price on shares of Leafly in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leafly stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LFLY Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Leafly at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 85,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,323. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. Leafly has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $9.31.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

