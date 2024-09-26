Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Declines By 41.1%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.58. 8,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

