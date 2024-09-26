Short Interest in LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Decreases By 72.7%

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXCLF remained flat at $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Get LIFULL Co.Ltd. alerts:

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.39 million during the quarter. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

About LIFULL Co.,Ltd.

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.