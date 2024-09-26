Short Interest in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Declines By 33.7%

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of LVLU stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.23. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.84.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVLU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVLU
About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.