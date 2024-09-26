Short Interest in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Declines By 33.7%

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.23. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LVLU Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVLU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVLU

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.