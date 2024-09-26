Short Interest in Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Drops By 50.0%

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Madison County Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCBK remained flat at $24.75 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 881. Madison County Financial has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

