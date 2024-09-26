Short Interest in Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Drops By 50.0%

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MCBK remained flat at $24.75 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 881. Madison County Financial has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.
