Short Interest in Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Drops By 33.3%

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Medallion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

MBNKP opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Medallion Bank has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

Medallion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Medallion Bank Company Profile

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.