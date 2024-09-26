Short Interest in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Declines By 56.4%

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the August 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance

NETD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETD. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

