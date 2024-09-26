Short Interest in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDW) Declines By 50.0%

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance
Shares of NETDW stock remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.22.
Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile
