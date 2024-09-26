Short Interest in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDW) Declines By 50.0%

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NETDW stock remained flat at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

