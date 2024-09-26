Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Increases By 60.0%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,449,100 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 905,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,491.0 days.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NDCVF traded down $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $10.30. 7,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile
