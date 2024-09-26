Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Grows By 174.5%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the August 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFR. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 632,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 319,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 251,382 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,261,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 218,221 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JFR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 239,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,570. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

