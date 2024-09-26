Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Decreases By 48.6%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 101,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 957,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 39,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

