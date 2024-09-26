Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Drops By 45.5%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NuZee Trading Down 2.4 %

NUZE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.52. 683,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,627. The company has a market cap of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. NuZee has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Get NuZee alerts:

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 251.32% and a negative return on equity of 1,600.52%.

Insider Transactions at NuZee

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuZee

In other news, major shareholder Xiang Zhang sold 139,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $176,983.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Yumei Liu bought 542,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $797,499.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 626,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,414.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Xiang Zhang sold 139,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $176,983.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 9.20% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About NuZee

(Get Free Report)

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.