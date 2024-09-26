Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Decreases By 84.5%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the August 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

O3 Mining Price Performance

Shares of O3 Mining stock remained flat at $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655. O3 Mining has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

