Short Interest in Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Decreases By 57.7%

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OLNCF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 43,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.