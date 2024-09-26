Short Interest in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Decreases By 36.7%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Origin Materials stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

About Origin Materials

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.