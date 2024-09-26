Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Rises By 57.6%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,697.0 days.
OTSKF stock remained flat at $39.48 during midday trading on Thursday. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $41.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.
