Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Rises By 57.6%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,697.0 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

OTSKF stock remained flat at $39.48 during midday trading on Thursday. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $41.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

