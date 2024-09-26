Short Interest in Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Declines By 90.0%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pacific Booker Minerals Stock Performance

PBMLF stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.