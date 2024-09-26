Short Interest in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Declines By 40.0%

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ParaZero Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PRZO stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. ParaZero Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ParaZero Technologies Company Profile

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

