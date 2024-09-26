Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Decreases By 41.7%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,200 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 1,801,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 388.6 days.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

PEGRF stock remained flat at $8.47 during trading on Thursday. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.