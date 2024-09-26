Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Drops By 45.3%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PVL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

About Permianville Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 910,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Permianville Royalty Trust makes up about 1.2% of Pingora Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pingora Partners LLC owned about 2.76% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

