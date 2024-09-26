Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Drops By 45.3%

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVLGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the August 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of PVL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVLFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 910,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Permianville Royalty Trust makes up about 1.2% of Pingora Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pingora Partners LLC owned about 2.76% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.