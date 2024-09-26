Short Interest in Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Decreases By 88.0%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the August 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,927,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Principal Solar Price Performance

Shares of PSWW stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,704. Principal Solar has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

