Short Interest in PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Decreases By 90.9%

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSSWF remained flat at $25.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. PSI Software has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

PSI Software SE develops and sells software systems and products for the energy supply, production, infrastructure, software technology, internet applications, and business consultancy sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Energy Management and Production Management. The Energy Management segment provides intelligent solutions for power grids and sector coupling, gas grids and pipelines, trading and sales of energy solutions, public transportation, road traffic, airport logistics.

