Short Interest in PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF) Decreases By 90.9%

PSI Software SE (OTCMKTS:PSSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PSI Software Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PSSWF remained flat at $25.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. PSI Software has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $25.78.
About PSI Software
