Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Increases By 126.1%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the August 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,471. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
