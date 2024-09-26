Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Grows By 100.0%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PTBRY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

