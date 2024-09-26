Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Grows By 100.0%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of PTBRY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
