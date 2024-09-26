Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Expands By 95.0%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rakuten Group Price Performance

Rakuten Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.95. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.27.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rakuten Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

