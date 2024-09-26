Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rises By 127.8%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,000 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the August 31st total of 212,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,400.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,957. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Stories

