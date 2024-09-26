Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Grows By 60.1%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,600 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the August 31st total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,906.0 days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RCDTF remained flat at $52.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 17.41%.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

