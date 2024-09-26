Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Increases By 76.9%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the August 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Rightmove Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.0781 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

