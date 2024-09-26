Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Expands By 58.6%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Roscan Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 226,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,792. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Roscan Gold
