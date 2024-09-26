Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Expands By 58.6%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 226,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,792. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

