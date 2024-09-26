Short Interest in Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Grows By 724.2%

Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,100 shares, an increase of 724.2% from the August 31st total of 60,800 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryde Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryde Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.13% of Ryde Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ryde Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,208. Ryde Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

About Ryde Group

Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

