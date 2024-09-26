Short Interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Increases By 88.6%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the August 31st total of 42,200 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Safe & Green Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGBX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 26,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Safe & Green has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 322.32% and a negative return on equity of 4,127.08%.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

