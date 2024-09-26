Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Drops By 42.9%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 763,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 123,890 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 469.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,995 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 88.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 106,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 690.0% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 118,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 103,493 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 278,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.09. SandRidge Energy has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

