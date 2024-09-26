Short Interest in Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Drops By 45.7%

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Semilux International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Semilux International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Semilux International as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Semilux International alerts:

Semilux International Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of SELX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 14,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Semilux International has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Semilux International Company Profile

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules for the needs of clients. Its products include solid state AI LiDAR, AI ADB headlight systems, AI optical image fusion systems, and IC design services, as well as other products, such as filters, diffusers, color wheels, fluorescent wheels, and gobo filters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semilux International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semilux International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.