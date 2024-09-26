Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Drops By 34.7%

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USDX opened at $25.97 on Thursday. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

