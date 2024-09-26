Short Interest in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Rises By 135.0%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the August 31st total of 134,100 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silo Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

SILO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $4.50.

Get Silo Pharma alerts:

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 4,881.57% and a negative return on equity of 55.30%.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, develops traditional therapeutics and psychedelic medicine. Its lead program includes SPC-15, an intranasal drug targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced anxiety disorders; and SP-26, a ketamine-based loaded implant indicated for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.