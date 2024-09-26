Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Drops By 33.3%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of SPXCY stock opened at $130.82 on Thursday. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $98.07 and a 12 month high of $135.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $109.68.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.9931 dividend. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

