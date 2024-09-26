Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Rises By 85.7%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.05.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
