Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Rises By 85.7%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

