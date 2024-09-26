Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Rises By 86.7%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 303,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 10.41% of SMX (Security Matters) Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

SMX (Security Matters) Public stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 141,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. SMX has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $285.00.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

