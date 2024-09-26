Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Decreases By 50.0%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Société BIC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BICEY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422. Société BIC has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

Get Société BIC alerts:

Société BIC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7924 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.