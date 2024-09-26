Short Interest in Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Rises By 416.7%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Summer Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUME remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday. Summer Energy has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

