Short Interest in Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Rises By 416.7%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Summer Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SUME remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday. Summer Energy has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.
Summer Energy Company Profile
