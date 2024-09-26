Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Increases By 96.2%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SurgePays Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SURGW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. SurgePays has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

