Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Increases By 96.2%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
SurgePays Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SURGW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. SurgePays has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.
SurgePays Company Profile
