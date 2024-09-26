Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Grows By 85.3%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

S&W Seed Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 76,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $10.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

